Report: Pep Guardiola Wanted Isco At Manchester City Three-Years Ago

Pep Guardiola reportedly had Isco on a list of players he wanted at Manchester City three years ago.

Pep Guardiola wanted Isco at Manchester City three years ago, but the player was seen as untouchable by Real Madrid at the time. Isco was one of the most highly rated talents in world football at one stage of his career, but isn't rated on the same scale anymore.

Guardiola had eyes on him three years ago, but Real Madrid's stance meant the deal never materalised.

Isco

Pep Guardiola wanted Isco at Manchester City in the past.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola had Isco on a list of players he wanted at Manchester City three years ago. Guardiola was interested in bringing Isco to Manchester, but Real Madrid felt the player was untouchable at the time and would not let him leave.

Isco was set to undergo his medical today ahead of his free transfer to Sevilla from Real Madrid. Julien Lopetegui has been a long time admirer of Isco, and has finally signed the ex-Malaga man.

Things could have been different for Isco, who could have signed for Manchester City years ago had Real Madrid been willing to part ways with the player, but they really considered him untouchable.

City did have interest in the deal three-years ago, as Romano confirmed today. Isco will sign a two-year deal with Sevilla until 2024. The Spaniard will hope to reinvigorate his career at a new club and new surroundings.

