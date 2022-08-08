Report: Pep Guardiola Wanted Isco At Manchester City Three-Years Ago

Pep Guardiola reportedly had Isco on a list of players he wanted at Manchester City three years ago.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola had Isco on a list of players he wanted at Manchester City three years ago. Guardiola was interested in bringing Isco to Manchester, but Real Madrid felt the player was untouchable at the time and would not let him leave.

Isco was set to undergo his medical today ahead of his free transfer to Sevilla from Real Madrid. Julien Lopetegui has been a long time admirer of Isco, and has finally signed the ex-Malaga man.

City did have interest in the deal three-years ago, as Romano confirmed today. Isco will sign a two-year deal with Sevilla until 2024. The Spaniard will hope to reinvigorate his career at a new club and new surroundings.

