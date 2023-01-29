Report: Pep Guardiola Wants Girona Full-Back Arnau Martinez

Pep Guardiola has had a slight problem position this season and that has been in the backline as he has dropped his first choice full-backs Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo quite frequently.

City academy graduate Rico Lewis has been preferred at right-back with Nathan Ake who is normally a centre-back being Guardiola's choice at left-back.

Walker has had injury issues with it looking like he has lost a yard of pace which made him one of the best full-backs in the league and Cancelo's form has taken a major dip since the World Cup.

So Manchester City have been linked with an up and coming defender from La Liga.

Pep Guardiola wants Arnau Martinez

Arnau Martinez is currently at Girona who are owned by the City Football Group.

According to MundoDeportivo Spanish giants Barcelona have a strong interest in the 19-year-old who came through the Girona academy as they are still looking for a first-choice right-back something they have struggled to do since Dani Alves departed the club first time around.

So due to the fact Barcelona are interested and that Girona are owned by the City Football Group Manchester City are paying attention to the situation with Guardiola reportedly wanting Martinez who has a 20 million release clause in his contract.

This season Martinez in all competitions so far has played 18 games scoring two goals whilst registering one assist.

