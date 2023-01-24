Report: Pep Guardiola Wants Benfica Midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez's trajectory over the last few years has been mightily impressive.

In 2019 he came through the River Plate academy to feature in their first team but he was quickly sent out on loan to gain some first-team experience at Defensa y Justicia to continue his development which is exactly what he did.

After that season on loan he became an important player at River Plate in the 2021-22 season and at the start of 2022 he scored eight goals and provided six assists in 19 games which alerted teams around Europe meaning he wasn't in Argentina for much longer.

Benfica snapped him up 10 million euros and he has continued to impress throughout this season which led to him becoming a starter for Argentina in the World Cup even though he initially wasn't.

(Photo by IMAGO / ZUMA Wire)

Pep Guardiola wants Enzo Fernandez at Manchester City

Plenty of the big sides across Europe have supposedly shown a strong interest in the 22-year-old with the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Liverpool all being names linked with Fernandez.

However according to Fichajes Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants his side to be involved in the conversation as he wants a midfielder to rotate with Rodri due to the fact Kalvin Phillips hasn't lived up to expectations.

He will also fill the hole that may be left if Ilkay Gundogan doesn't renew his contract at the Premier League Champions with the midfield being prioritised in the summer.

More Manchester City Coverage:

· Manchester City Announce Signing Of Maximo Perrone

· Report: Lorient In Talks For Manchester City's Josh Adam

· Kevin De Bruyne Makes It Into the EA Sports Team Of The Year

· Report: Manchester City Targeting ‘New Diamond’ From Chile

· Report: Brighton, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund Want Carlos Borges

· Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia