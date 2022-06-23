Report: Pep Guardiola Wants Portugal And Atletico Madrid Star Joao Felix At Manchester City

Manchester City may be interested in bringing young Portugal star Joao Felix to the Etihad, according to a report. However, bringing the second striker to the club would most likely be dependent on City's outgoings.

Felix joined Atletico following his breakout season at previous club Benfica, where he scored 15 goals and provided 9 assists in 26 games, aged just 19. Atletico paid an eyewatering £113million for the teenager in 2019 on the back of his performances, making him the fourth most expensive footballer of all time.

However, since joining the Spanish club, the 22-year-old has endured some struggles. Felix failed to adapt to Diego Simeone's abrasive style of play at first and the manager struggled to find the best position to utilise the youngster in.

The Portugal international also struggled to kick on in his second season due to injury. However, last season Felix began to progress for Atletico- he provided 12 goal contributions in just 24 La Liga games and was voted by Atleti fans as their player of the season.

Despite last seasons success Felix wasn't a consistent starter for Atletico, starting only 13 games and being substituted on for 11. Felix was also rumoured to have fallen out with Simeone during the season and the manager seemed open to selling him in January, so a departure this summer wouldn't be out of the question.

Journalist Bruno Andrade is today reporting that Pep Guardiola wants to add the Portugal man to his squad. However, he also states that his signing would be dependent on City selling Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, in order for the club to be compliant with financial fair play rules.

How likely City are to move for the 22-year-old remains to be seen, with the club already bringing in two strikers in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. The only way a move for Felix would make sense was if he was to be deployed as a left winger, given the competition he would face playing through the middle.

Given his rocky relationship with manager Simeone and his lack of minutes for much of last season, a move could be on the cards for Felix. How likely that his move will be to City is another thing entirely, however.

