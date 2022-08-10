Report: Pep Guardiola Will Allow Bernardo Silva To Join Barcelona

Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wants to leave and join Barcelona this summer.

The Manchester City manager made clear in his interview last week that any player that wants to leave Manchester City will be allowed to leave the club, and he will reportedly not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to join Barcelona.

Barcelona have told Manchester City to expect a transfer offer, and Bernardo is open to moving to the club.

Pep Guardiola will allow Bernardo Silva to leave this summer. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Sky Sports News, Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to join Barcelona this summer. Barcelona are expected to bid for the Manchester City midfielder soon, and the club are not set to stand in his way.

Bernardo Silva touched on the fact that Manchester City as a club will never force a player to stay if they wish to leave today in his interview with ESPN. Barcelona see the Portuguese midfielder as a dream signing, and Bernardo is open to joining the Catalan giants.

Once the Frenkie De Jong ordeal is sorted for Barcelona, they will move for Bernardo Silva with the funds they make from the Dutch midfielders sale. The Manchester City man is expected to be valued at around £80million.

Pep Guardiola and his team have identified replacements in the event Bernardo Silva does love, and Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta is certainly a name to keep an eye on.

