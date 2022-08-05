Report: Pep Guardiola will block Bernardo Silva's Move To Barcelona

Barcelona have gone on a spending spree this summer bringing in the likes of Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski however they don't intend on stopping there as they want Manchester City star Bernardo Silva at the Camp Nou for the upcoming season.

Silva has been a key part of the City side which has been so successful under Pep Guardiola winning the Premier League title four times in the last five seasons.

Bernardo Silva started the Community Shield loss against Liverpool IMAGO / Colorsport

So it makes sense that Pep Guardiola will try to block his move at all costs according to Ekrem Konur.

Barcelona believe they can steal Silva away from City but Guardiola does not want him to go anywhere due to how key he has been, especially last season.

In the first half of the season Silva was arguably displaying his best from for The Citizens and he ended the campaign with 50 appearances in all competitions scoring 13 goals and getting seven assists.

However it has been reported that Silva could be intrigued with a move to Barcelona so if City receive a suitable offer for the 27-year-old it may be difficult to stand his way which will leave the Premier League Champions in an unpromising scenario before the start of the new season.

Lyon's Lucas Paqueta and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes have been name as potential replacements if Silva leaves however the hope will be Guardiola can convince him to commit his future to winning every trophy possible at Manchester City.

Read More Manchester City Coverage