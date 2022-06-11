Report: Pep Guardiola's Priority Is To Sign Brighton's Marc Cucurella This Summer

As per Pep Guardiola's request, Manchester City are prioritising the signing of a left-back this summer.

Despite Joao Cancelo having an amazing season for Manchester City at left-back this season, it seems like the club are looking for a natural player in that position next season.

Since the season ended, there has only been one name on the lips of a lot of journalists and fans for that position. Marc Cucurella.

The former Barcelona youth player has massively impressed during his first season in the Premier League, winning Brighton's Player of the Season.

Even though the Seagulls only signed him last summer for a reported fee of £16m from Spanish side Getafe, recent reports claim he could be leaving the south coast already.

Very reliable journalists Matteo Moretto and Albert Roge have confirmed that Cucurella is a priority for Man City this summer at Guardiola's request.

However, City are currently awaiting player sales in order to present their first official offer to Brighton.

An agreement with Cucurella himself will not be a problem according to the report.

There have been suggestions that Cucurella will cost the Citizens around £40m-£50m this summer transfer window.

It's still unknown if he will be a backup or if Guardiola will rejig his defence next season and start the Spaniard.

