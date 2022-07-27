Skip to main content

Report: Phil Foden Set To Sign New Contract At Manchester City

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is now set to follow Riyad Mahrez and Rodri in being the latest players to renew their contracts at the club. Foden is set to sign a new contract, as City look to tie down one of the best players in world football to a long-term deal.

Foden is expected to sign a new deal in the coming days before Manchester City kick-off the Premier League season against West Ham on August 7th.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min Football, Phil Foden is close to signing a new deal at Manchester City. Riyad Mahrez, Rodri and Foden were the three players City needed to tie down to new deals, and Foden looks to be the next of the three to commit his future to City.

Getting a talent like Foden to commit his long-term future to the club is as important as a new signing to City.

Foden has won PFA young player of the year for successive seasons now, and given the trajectory of his career it can't be long before he wins the overall award.

Foden's new deal will take him to 2027 in a Manchester City shirt.

Foden made his debut for Manchester City in 2017, with Pep Guardiola hailing him as one of the best he'd seen at that age excluding Lionel Messi. Foden has went from strength to strength in a City shirt, going from a fringe player to one of the most valuable in the entire Premier League.

Foden's new deal is set to see him earn in excess of £200,000 a-week.

