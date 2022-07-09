Skip to main content

Report: Phil Foden Set To Sign New Contract At Manchester City Worth £200,000-A Week

Manchester City star Phil Foden is reportedly set to put pen to paper on a new deal this week. Foden is one of three Manchester City players on a list for new contracts, and City look to be wrapping up a deal for their academy starlet first.

Riyad Mahrez and Rodri are also in line for new contracts, with both expected to sign new deals not long after Phil Foden.

Foden

Phil Foden is set to sign a new deal

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is set to pen a new £200,000-a week deal for his boyhood club. The Manchester born academy graduate is set to become one of the clubs highest earners, a token of how highly he is appreciated.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Guardiola once suggested Foden was one of the most talented players he'd ever seen in his career, after the great Lionel Messi of course.

With the departure of Raheem Sterling, Foden will have to perform twice as much next season to fill the void the departure of Sterling will leave. Manchester City are confident he has what it takes to do so.

Foden has went from strength to strength since being integrated into the first-team, and if he keeps performing the way he is, could be the most successful player in Premier League history.

                                  Read More Manchester City Coverage

Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Tell Chelsea They Want Close To £41million For Nathan Ake

By Dylan Mcbennett26 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Agree Fee With Manchester City For Raheem Sterling

By Elliot Thompson31 minutes ago
imago1011293842h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Could Stay At Manchester City Next Season Amid Reports Of A Move Away

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Yan Couto
Transfer Rumours

Report: Marseille And Porto Interested In Manchester City Right-Back Yan Couto

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
imago1012603423h
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Officially Unveiled As New Manchester City Number 9

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola
Transfer Rumours

Report: Mauricio Pochettino Tipped To Replace Pep Guardiola As The Next Manchester City Manager

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Mcatee_2
News

Report: Young Manchester City Trio To Be Handed Chance To Earn Place In First Team

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
Sterling_Ake_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Nathan Ake And Raheem Sterling Amid Chelsea Interest

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago