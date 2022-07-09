Report: Phil Foden Set To Sign New Contract At Manchester City Worth £200,000-A Week

Manchester City star Phil Foden is reportedly set to put pen to paper on a new deal this week. Foden is one of three Manchester City players on a list for new contracts, and City look to be wrapping up a deal for their academy starlet first.

Riyad Mahrez and Rodri are also in line for new contracts, with both expected to sign new deals not long after Phil Foden.

Phil Foden is set to sign a new deal IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Daily Star, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is set to pen a new £200,000-a week deal for his boyhood club. The Manchester born academy graduate is set to become one of the clubs highest earners, a token of how highly he is appreciated.

Guardiola once suggested Foden was one of the most talented players he'd ever seen in his career, after the great Lionel Messi of course.

With the departure of Raheem Sterling, Foden will have to perform twice as much next season to fill the void the departure of Sterling will leave. Manchester City are confident he has what it takes to do so.

Foden has went from strength to strength since being integrated into the first-team, and if he keeps performing the way he is, could be the most successful player in Premier League history.

