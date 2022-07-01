Report: Premier League Rivals Put on Alert as Mohamed Salah Contract Negotiations Continue

Liverpool could be forced into selling Mohamed Salah this summer due to a stall in negotiations.

Football Insider got an exclusive from former Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny regarding the Egyptian Internationals' future at Anfield.

The 30-year-old striker only has 12 months to run on his current deal, with James Pearce of The Athletic claiming that he would prefer a premier league move instead of going abroad.

Pearce writes "Sources close to the player insist what Salah was offered effectively amounted to a 15 per cent pay rise on his current terms, which they felt under-valued his status in world football."

The former Irish International was keen to point Liverpool may not have a lot of options if Salah decides to stay in the UK.

“I’m sure they won’t want to [sell to their rivals],” Kenny told Football Insider correspondent Ben Wild.

“Ideally they would try and push him abroad. It’s just one where we have to wait and see what happens.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona were always mentioned but can you see Salah going there now with their financial problems?

“Man City and Chelsea have the money to sign him, that’s certain. So if Liverpool make that huge decision to cash in on him then they will have to sell to one of those teams.

“That makes that side a lot stronger and it weakens Liverpool so that is less than ideal for them.“

Salah has been the main source of goals for the merseyside outfit, scoring 156 in 254 appreances since joining from AS Roma in 2017.

