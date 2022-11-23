Skip to main content
Report: Price Tag Set For Manchester City Target Giorgio Scalvini

(Photo by IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto)

Report: Price Tag Set For Manchester City Target Giorgio Scalvini

Major clubs will need to spend big for 18-year-old Giorgio Scalvini, as many top European clubs eye up a move for the Italian youngster.

Giorgio Scalvini is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football, with many top European clubs said to be keeping tabs on the emerging talent.

Manchester City are said to be one of those teams interested in signing the Atalanta centre-back, who is currently being deployed in midfield by manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

According to Sport Witness, Atalanta have set a price tag for the 18-year-old, and if Man City are serious about signing Scalvini, the club will need to spend upwards of €30million for the three-capped Italy international.

Giorgio Scalvini

As well as City, Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly keeping an eye on Scalvini, but it seems the Etihad could be the likeliest of destinations for the youngster.

However, it will not be an easy transfer to make happen, with Atalanta positive they can keep their prodigy at the club for future seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since signing for the club at youth level in 2015, Scalvini has risen up the ranks before making his senior debut last season.

Scalvini has now racked up 32 appearances for the first team, scoring two goals from a defensive position.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Report: Manchester City Joined By Crystal Palace & Real Madrid In Race For Brazilian Talent - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Former Manchester City Defender Appointed River Plate Manager, Made Over Century Of Appearances - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias feature for Portugal - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

2022 World Cup: United States Key Players And A Wildcard To Look Out For - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

2022 World Cup: Qatar Players To Watch Out For - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City

Takuma Asano
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan Scores As Germany Fall To Shock Defeat Against Japan

By Elliot Thompson
Pep Guardiola Manchester City
News

Official: Manchester City Announce Pep Guardiola Contract Until 2025

By Harri Burton
Pep Guardiola
News

Report: Pep Guardiola Set To Extend Manchester City Contract

By Jake Mahon
Christian Pulisic
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch United States Vs Wales

By Elliot Thompson
Justin Timber
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands

By Elliot Thompson
Harry Kane & Gareth Southgate
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Where To Watch England Vs Iran

By Elliot Thompson
Pep Guardiola Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Could Swap Premier League For International Football

By Harri Burton
Ecuador
Match Coverage

2022 World Cup: Ecuador Spoil Qatar's Party Defeating The Hosts In The Opening Game

By Elliot Thompson