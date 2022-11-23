Report: Price Tag Set For Manchester City Target Giorgio Scalvini

Giorgio Scalvini is quickly becoming one of the most exciting prospects in Italian football, with many top European clubs said to be keeping tabs on the emerging talent.

Manchester City are said to be one of those teams interested in signing the Atalanta centre-back, who is currently being deployed in midfield by manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

According to Sport Witness, Atalanta have set a price tag for the 18-year-old, and if Man City are serious about signing Scalvini, the club will need to spend upwards of €30million for the three-capped Italy international.

IMAGO / Emmefoto

As well as City, Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly keeping an eye on Scalvini, but it seems the Etihad could be the likeliest of destinations for the youngster.

However, it will not be an easy transfer to make happen, with Atalanta positive they can keep their prodigy at the club for future seasons.

Since signing for the club at youth level in 2015, Scalvini has risen up the ranks before making his senior debut last season.

Scalvini has now racked up 32 appearances for the first team, scoring two goals from a defensive position.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Report: Manchester City Joined By Crystal Palace & Real Madrid In Race For Brazilian Talent - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Former Manchester City Defender Appointed River Plate Manager, Made Over Century Of Appearances - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias feature for Portugal - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

2022 World Cup: United States Key Players And A Wildcard To Look Out For - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

2022 World Cup: Qatar Players To Watch Out For - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More