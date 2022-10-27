Report: PSG Have Joined The Race For Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan

With his contract set to expire next summer, Ilkay Gundogan's Manchester City future remains very much up in the air.

There is no doubting the German's footballing ability- he scored the two decisive goals to win City the league title last season and was arguably the club's best player in their 2020/21 title success the season prior.

However, the midfielder has just turned 32 and is unlikely to be able to continue performing to those standards in the long term.

As such, it could be a risk for his club to hand him a substantial extension on his current deal.

IMAGO / News Images

Unsurprisingly, the German's contractual limbo has led to several clubs being credited with an interest in acquiring his services.

Juventus are a club who have been credited with an interest in the midfielder on numerous occasions, alongside Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

And it now appears that French side PSG will also attempt to sign the 32-year-old, should he leave his current employers on a free transfer in the summer.

According to Revelo's Matteo Moretto, the Parisians are 'closely following' Gundogan's situation. He states that the club's sporting director Luis Campos holds the player in 'high esteem' and that he would be willing to authorise a move for him should he leave City.

Moretto also confirmed that Bayern and Juve are both interested in the Germany international, but claimed that his wages would be a stumbling block for the Serie A side.

It would be no surprise to see Gundogan stay at City, considering how highly Pep Guardiola thinks of the midfielder.

But given his age, and how little progress has been made on a new deal thus far, it is starting to look increasingly likely that he could be leaving the club next summer.

If that is to be the case, it is already becoming clear that the German won't be short on potential suitors and you would expect more clubs to join the race, with the prospect of signing a player of Gundogan's quality on a free transfer being an incredibly attractive one.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: