Report: PSG Still Interested In Bernardo Silva

PSG still hold an interest in Manchester City midfielder, and may attempt to make another bid for the player after reportedly already having one rejected.

PSG had a £67.5million bid rejected for the midfielder already, which is a far stretch from Manchester City's £85million price tag. The French club do have an interest, but the price tag is a real problem and something they may not be able to pay.

Bernardo Silva's priority is Barcelona, but Luis Campos is a massive admirer of the player.

PSG still hold interest in Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Loic Tanzi, PSG still have an interest in Manchester City's Bernardo Silva this summer, after the French club had their first bid rejected. The price at the moment is too much according to the L'Equipe journalist, but PSG believe there is a possibility.

Sources close to us here at City Transfer Room informed us that it is unlikely for PSG to be able to pay the current price tag this summer for the player, but Luis Campos is a huge admirer of the player.

Bernardo Silva would love to join Barcelona, but his feelings towards PSG are currently unknown. Barcelona are struggling to register players, with Jules Kounde still not registered. A transfer for Bernardo Silva seems tough at the moment, but the club still believe.

Manchester City of course want to keep Bernardo Silva, and the price tag they have set on him shows that.

