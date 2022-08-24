Report: PSG Submit 70 Million Euro Bid For Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has been rumoured with a move away from Manchester City throughout the summer with Barcelona strongly interested in the midfielder but now French giants PSG want him as well.

The French Champions are now looking to test City's resolve as according to a report from L'Equipe.

Bernardo Silva has been at City since 2017 IMAGO / News Images

PSG have had a manager change this summer with Chris Galtier replacing Mauricio Pochettino and have managed to keep hold of star men Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, now they want to add Silva to the mix with a bid worth 70 million euros.

Galtier also has other superstars Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos at this disposal as he looks to win PSG their first ever Champions League.

They face competition from Barcelona but the Parisian club are not under any financial constraints like the Spanish giants so completing a deal would be easy for them as they do not need to sell to buy unlike Barcelona.

Silva apparently had his head turned by Barcelona so now City will have to wait and see if the same will happen with PSG.

He knows Ligue 1 very well having been successful with Monaco before he joined Pep Guardiola at City where he has been a key man ever since hence why they are reluctant about letting him go.

If City did sell they would want a replacement in which could prove to be difficult due to how little time there is left until the window shuts.

