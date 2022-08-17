Skip to main content

Report: PSG Want Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has been rumoured with a move away from Manchester City throughout the summer with Barcelona strongly interested but now French giants PSG want to acquire his services as well.

PSG have had a manager change this summer with Chris Galtier replacing Mauricio Pochettino and have managed to keep hold of star men Kylian Mbappe and Neymar even though there is some tension between the superstars.

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden

Silva reportedly had his head turned by Barcelona 

Now they are willing to add Bernardo Silva to that mix of superstars which also consists of Lionel Messi and now a fully fit Sergio Ramos as they look to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.

According to The Times PSG are willing to pay around £59.1 million for the attacking midfielder and are more than happy to offer him improved terms.

They face competition from Barcelona but the Parisian club are not under any financial constraints like the Spanish giants so completing a deal would be easy for them however Manchester City do not want to let him go.

Silva knows Ligue 1 well having played for Monaco before joining City in 2017 and since then he has been a key man under Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League Champions are known for not standing in any players way though if they do want to leave so if Silva decides that PSG turns his head as much as Barcelona he may leave before the deadline on 31st August.

