Report: PSG Would Not Be Able To Afford Bernardo Silva This Summer

PSG would not be able to afford Bernardo Silva this summer, and there are other priority targets at the club the funds are much more likely to be spent on.

As we reported here on the City Transfer Room, it is highly unlikely Bernardo Silva will sign for PSG this summer, and any transfer involving the midfielder and the club would be considered a massive surprise.

PSG are not likely to have the funds to sanction a deal for Bernardo Silva, despite Luis Campos having a big interest in the player.

PSG would not be able to afford Bernardo Silva this summer. IMAGO / PA Images

According to sources close to City Transfer Room, PSG would not be able to afford Bernardo Silva's price tag this summer, and have other priority targets they are more likely to pursue than the midfielder.

Luis Campos is a massive fan of the player, but any transfer seeing Bernardo Silva joining PSG is considered very unlikely. It would be crazy if the transfer materialised, and a huge surprise.

Barcelona are also losing ground in their pursuit of the player. Bernardo Silva is now expected to stay at Manchester City, despite reports in Spain suggesting a deal had been agreed months ago.

Bernardo Silva would have been open to leave Manchester City this summer if his valuation could be met and a deal could be agreed that was suitable for all parties. There are now rumours he has bought a new house in Manchester.

