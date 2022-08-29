Report: PSV Have No Concrete Interest In Manchester City's Adedire Mebude

Dutch reports are suggesting that stories linking PSV to Manchester City's Adedire Mebude are a bit premature. There is of course interest in the player, but absolutely nothing close to concrete.

The winger has interest from Club Brugge as well as another Premier League club, but reports close to PSV suggest they are not one of the clubs firmly in the race.

Mebude may still stay at Manchester City, with a new contract not out of the question.

PSV have declared they have no concrete interest in Adedire Mebude. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, the stories that broke linking PSV Eindhoven to Adedire Mebude is not recognised in Eindhoven.

The club are informed on the player, but there is certainly no concrete interest. They are not in the running for his signature currently, as was suggested alongside Club Brugge and an unnamed Premier League club.

David Ornstein of the Athletic reported earlier that there was interest from clubs in the player, but also suggested that there could be a new contract offer coming the way of the Scottish winger.

Manchester City have already let an array of talent go this season both on loan and on a permanent deal, and could be reluctant to lose more before the window closes.

There is still no further movement on the future of Samuel Edozie, as it looks like the club have had a change of heart in terms of allowing the player to leave.

No concrete interest from PSV in Adedire Mebude, but things could happen with the player before the window closes.

