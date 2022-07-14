Skip to main content

Report: Rafael Leao Focused On AC Milan Despite Interest From Manchester City And Chelsea

AC Milan winger and Serie A player of the year Rafael Leao is reportedly focused on AC Milan amid interest from Manchester City and Chelsea in recent weeks. The forward had a brilliant campaign for Milan last season, winning their first league title since 2011.

Leao has been the subject of huge interest from within Europe after his performances last season, but the forward reportedly has no interest in that at the moment.

Leao

Rafael Leao is focused on AC Milan

According to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, Rafael Leao is fully focused on AC Milan ahead of the new season, and isn't paying attention to interest from other clubs. Manchester City and Chelsea have shown major interest, but neither have approached AC Milan or the player.

City are in search of a Raheem Sterling replacement. The forward joined Chelsea today for a fee of £47.5million. Serge Gnabry reportedly views Manchester City as a possible destination if he does not renew his Bayern Munich contract.

Rafael Leao would be a massive fee this season, but City could afford it. The sales of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have made them close to £100million, and if they really want Leao, they would not hesitate to pay the money.

