Report: Raheem Sterling Does Not Want To Run Down His Manchester City Contract

The England international is considering his immediate future and wants it to be resolved within the next two weeks. His least favourite option is to run down his current deal with Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling's contract is up in a year and he would rather make sure he knows where his future lies whether it be at City or elsewhere this window rather than it be uncertain.

Sterling with Guardiola IMAGO / PA IMAGES

According to the Manchester Evening News report, Manchester City expect to solve the issue before their pre-season tour kicks off in America.

Chelsea are the English side who have shown the most significant interest but have yet to open talks with City or Sterling's entourage so his future is still up in the air.

One of the main reasons that Sterling is considering his future is that Guardiola cannot give him guarantees over his game time and at the age of 27 the forward understands that his next contract is the most important one he will get in his career.

Sterling has been a key figure under Pep Guardiola winning four Premier League titles in the last five seasons however it looks like he may have played his last game in a City shirt as he wants to commit his long-term future this summer at a club which he knows will play him regularly.

Whether that will be Chelsea or not we will have to wait and see.

Read More Manchester City Coverage