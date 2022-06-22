Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Raheem Sterling Does Not Want To Run Down His Manchester City Contract

The England international is considering his immediate future and wants it to be resolved within the next two weeks. His least favourite option is to run down his current deal with Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling's contract is up in a year and he would rather make sure he knows where his future lies whether it be at City or elsewhere this window rather than it be uncertain.

Sterling with Guardiola

Sterling with Guardiola

According to the Manchester Evening News report, Manchester City expect to solve the issue before their pre-season tour kicks off in America.

Chelsea are the English side who have shown the most significant interest but have yet to open talks with City or Sterling's entourage so his future is still up in the air.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

One of the main reasons that Sterling is considering his future is that Guardiola cannot give him guarantees over his game time and at the age of 27 the forward understands that his next contract is the most important one he will get in his career.

Sterling has been a key figure under Pep Guardiola winning four Premier League titles in the last five seasons however it looks like he may have played his last game in a City shirt as he wants to commit his long-term future this summer at a club which he knows will play him regularly.

Whether that will be Chelsea or not we will have to wait and see.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Trafford Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Starlet James Trafford Agreed Contract Extension Before Bolton Loan Move

By Jake Mahon12 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Agreed Personal Terms With Brighton And Spain Defender Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon39 minutes ago
Filip Stevanovic
News

Filip Stevanovic has returned to Manchester City Early From His Loan At SC Heerenveen

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
imago1012618378h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Legend Vincent Kompany Keen To Secure Starlet Taylor Harwood-Bellis

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Sterling vs Norwich Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City And England Star Raheem Sterling's Future Undecided Amid Chelsea Interest

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips in action for England
Transfer Rumours

Report: Leeds United Yet To Receive Formal Offer From Manchester City For Midfielder Kalvin Phillips

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Can Pep Guardiola convince Neymar to join Manchester City?
Features/Opinions

Neymar Set To Leave PSG, Could Pep Guardiola Tempt Him To Join Manchester City?

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Jesus vs Brentford Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Gabriel Jesus Transfer Update- Brazil Striker Close To Joining Arsenal

By Jake Mahon18 hours ago