Report: Raheem Sterling Has Been Offered A New Contract And Is Considering His Options

Raheem Sterling's future is in the balance at Manchester City but the club have shown their intent in wanting to keep him as they have offered him a new deal to tie down his future at the club. 

The England international looked set for a move away this summer with Chelsea stepping up their interest in the winger however that may not be the case now with developments in the transfer saga.

Raheem Sterling in action against Norwich City

Sterling in action

Sterling only has one year left on his deal hence why the club offered him a new contract but according to Jason Burt from The Telegraph he is considering his options.

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona are the sides that have an interest with no frontrunner at present, Bayern Munich were also interested but due to the fact they have got Sadio Mane from Liverpool a deal is no longer a possibility from them it would seem.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In the report it says: "Relations with City remain good and respectful but Sterling did grow frustrated in the second half of the last campaign when he did not start some of the big matches."

At the age of 27 Sterling is coming into what can be considered his prime years and will know that whatever contract he signs next may be the last big one of his career so he needs to choose carefully.

Manchester City will sell at the right price but are yet to name that price with Sterling hoping to find a solution to his future within the next fortnight.

