Raheem Sterling is reportedly selling his home in Cheshire to Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander Arnold. The winger has been linked with a move away from Manchester City, and is deep in talks with Chelsea.

The fact Sterling is planning on selling his house to Alexander-Arnold is a huge indicator that his time at Manchester City may be coming to an end.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Steve Bates of the Sunday People, Raheem Sterling has decided to sell his home in Cheshire to Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Sterling is heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, with a fee said to be agreed for the winger.

Thomas Tuchel is a massive admirer of the player, and wants to make him a part of his attacking set up next season after the departure of Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan.

Raheem Sterling is originally from London, and the opportunity to play his football in the city he grew up in is a key factor for the English winger.

Manchester City are not currently planning on replacing Sterling, but Serge Gnabry has been reported as a potential player they could look at. The Bayern Munich winger is not thought to be renewing his contract.

Will Raheem Sterling join Chelsea?

