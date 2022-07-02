Skip to main content

Report: Raheem Sterling To Sell Home In Chesire To Liverpool's Trent-Alexander Arnold Amid Chelsea Rumors

Raheem Sterling is reportedly selling his home in Cheshire to Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander Arnold. The winger has been linked with a move away from Manchester City, and is deep in talks with Chelsea.

The fact Sterling is planning on selling his house to Alexander-Arnold is a huge indicator that his time at Manchester City may be coming to an end.

Raheem Sterling for Manchester City

According to Steve Bates of the Sunday People, Raheem Sterling has decided to sell his home in Cheshire to Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. Sterling is heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, with a fee said to be agreed for the winger.

Thomas Tuchel is a massive admirer of the player, and wants to make him a part of his attacking set up next season after the departure of Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raheem Sterling is originally from London, and the opportunity to play his football in the city he grew up in is a key factor for the English winger.

Manchester City are not currently planning on replacing Sterling, but Serge Gnabry has been reported as a potential player they could look at. The Bayern Munich winger is not thought to be renewing his contract.

Will Raheem Sterling join Chelsea?

                                    Read More Manchester City Coverage

Zack Steffen in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Set To Join Middlesbrough On Season Long Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Ko Itakura in action for Japan
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Centre Back Ko Itakura Joins Borussia Monchengladbach In €5m Dea

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Ferran Torres left Manchester City for Barcelona
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Pay First Installment Of Ferran Torres Transfer To Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Issa Kabore in action for Troyes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Have Contacted Manchester City Over Right-Back Issa Kabore

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus shows love to Manchester City fans, is it goodbye?
Features/Opinions

Retrospective: A Look Back On Gabriel Jesus' Time At Manchester City

By Jake Mahon11 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips is leaving Leeds United
Transfer Rumours

Report: Kalvin Phillips Completes Medical Ahead Of Move From Leeds United To Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Gundogan vs Villa Home 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Prepared To Offer German International Ilkay Gundogan To Juventus

By Elliot Thompson21 hours ago
Giulian Biancone
Transfer Rumours

Report: Nottingham Forest Find Potential Issa Kabore Alternative

By Elliot Thompson21 hours ago