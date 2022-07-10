Report: Raheem Sterling Will Undergo His Chelsea Medical Today Ahead Of Transfer From Manchester City

Raheem Sterling will undergo his medical today ahead of his transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea. The two clubs reached a full agreement on a deal yesterday as reported by David Ornstein, and Chelsea are looking to have Sterling on their US Tour.

The medical will take place today as well as the signatures, with Raheem Sterling set to be announced later today or early tomorrow.

Raheem Sterling in action for Manchester City IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports News, Raheem Sterling is set to undergo his Chelsea medical today. The clubs agreed a £47.5million fee for the forward yesterday, with Sterling signing a five-year deal at Chelsea.

Sterling will be remembered fondly for his contributions at City. The forward played 292 games under Pep Guardiola, scoring 120 goals and contributing to 85 assists. The England international also won four Premier League titles, as well as a host of domestic trophies to go alongside it.

Thomas Tuchel was desperate to have Sterling join Chelsea, and he becomes the first signing of the Todd Boehly era. There is a lot more set to come through the doors in the coming weeks.

The clubs will be back in negotiations in the coming days over the transfer of Nathan Ake.

