Report: Raheem Sterling's Move To Chelsea Will Fund Marc Cucurella Transfer For Manchester City
It had been reported that Manchester City were waiting on one more sale before pushing ahead with the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella. Manchester City wanted to free up funds from a sale in order to pay Brighton for the Spaniard. The sale may have just taken place.
Marc Cucurella is valued at around £50million by Brighton, a fee Manchester City believe they can lower. Raheem Sterling is leaving the club for a £45million flat fee to Chelsea, and it is suspected Manchester City will try and make Brighton accept a fee close or lower than that for the player.
According to a report by Charlie Haffenden, Manchester City were waiting on one more player being sold to fully pursue a deal for Marc Cucurella. Raheem Sterling may be the player they were waiting to be sold.
The Sterling transfer fee effectively covers the entire Marc Cucurella deal, which would be even more smart business by City when it comes to net spend.
Cucurella has been linked with a move to the blue's for weeks now, and it is expected the deal will move a lot quicker now that Raheem Sterling has freed up transfer funds.
Will Manchester City make a move for Cucurella?
