Report: Raphael Guerreiro And Borna Sosa Have Been Offered To Manchester City

Both Raphael Guerreiro and Borna Sosa have been offered to Manchester City.

As Manchester City search for a new left-back, they have had a number from around Europe proposed to them. The Marc Cucurella deal has collapsed, with the player close to joining Chelsea, but City continue to search for a left-back to bolster the squad ahead of the new season.

City will discuss internally over the coming days which player they deem the best fit for the squad next season.

Raphael Guerreiro is an option for Manchester City. IMAGO / Sven Simon

According to Fabrizio Romano, Raphael Guerreiro and Borna Sosa have been offered to Manchester City in recent days. Guerreiro will be the more expensive of the two, while Borna Sosa have been discussed by City for a number of months.

Florian Plettenburg confirmed Manchester City's interest in Sosa, with the player available for around €20-25million. Raphael Guerreiro will be a bit more expensive according to Pol Ballus of the Athletic.

City will not try again for Marc Cucurella, as they not agree with the price tag Brighton have placed on the player. Chelsea are open to paying the £50million asking price, and are expected to complete the deal in the coming days.

The club are expected to discuss internally which of the left-back options on their list they view as the best option.

Guardiola has spoken on being happy with the options he currently has in Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake and Josh Wilson-Esbrand, but the club is certainly interested in bringing in another full-back this summer.

