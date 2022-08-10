Skip to main content

Report: Rayan Ait-Nouri Could Be A Possible Target For Manchester City

Rayan Ait-Nouri may be a possible target for the left-back spot for Manchester City this summer.

Manchester City are not set to stop at Sergio Gomez when it comes to left-back signings this summer. There is conversations within the club about Gomez being part of the first-team next season, but that may change if the club sign a senior left-back.

Marc Cucurella was the main target for Pep Guardiola this summer, but they are now looking to alternatives instead.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

According to Sam Lee of the Athletic, Rayan Ait-Nouri is a player that has been whispered around Manchester City as a possible target this summer. The Wolves full-back has Premier League experience and would be a smart buy for Pep Guardiola's side.

Despite being a young full-back at 21-years old, Rayan Ait-Nouri has 45 games of Premier League experience under his belt for Wolves. 

The player has scored 2 goals and 3 assists in that time, which may not seem impressive, but the entire Wolves team only scored 38 goals in the league last season. 

The team are a defensive side, and Rayan Ait-Nouri may be more adventurous in a team like Manchester City.

The Wolves left-back is not the only target, as according to Jack Gaughan, Manchester City have no definite target. But he is certainly on the list, and may be one to keep an eye out for if Manchester City continue their pursuit for a senior full-back.

Who will Manchester City sign this summer? 

