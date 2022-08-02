Report: RB Leipzig Reject €80million Bid From Manchester City For Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig have reportedly rejected an €80million bid for Josko Gvardiol for Manchester City.

City are reportedly still in the market for a centre-back, and according to reports in Germany have had a bid rejected for Josko Gvardiol. Leipzig are adamant they won't lose the player this summer, and have rejected City's substantial bid for the Croatian defender.

Leipzig are standing firm on their stance that they want to keep Gvardiol until next season.

RB Leipzig have rejected an approach for Josko Gvardiol from Manchester City. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to SportBild in Germany, Manchester City have had an €80million bid rejected for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. Leipzig want to keep the defender at the club next season, and will not allow him to leave even for a financially handsome fee like the one City have bid.

City have continued to search for a centre-back even after it was revealed Nathan Ake would be staying at the club this season. The club tried to hijack Jules Kounde's move to Barcelona last week, and are now trying to lure Gvardiol away from Leipzig.

Chelsea also made an attempt for Gvardiol this week, but were told the same thing as Manchester City. The club have no intention to sell him this summer.

Leipzig have held firm on keeping their key players this season. Christopher Nkunku signed a new deal with the club this summer and they are now set to hold on to one of the most sought after young defenders in the world.

No amount of money is likely to convince Leipzig to sell Josko Gvardiol this summer.

