Report: RB Leipzig Technical Director Chris Vivell Confirms Josko Gvardiol Will Not Leave

Manchester City were linked with a host of centre-backs when Nathan Ake was close to leaving the club and one of those that were linked was RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, now the rumours surrounding the defender have returned but they've been dismissed by Chris Vivell.

The reports were suggesting that Manchester City had offered £80 million for the Croatian centre-back who is also capable of playing left-back.

Gvardiol has been at the German club for two years IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Chelsea have also been linked with him after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to the La Liga but it seems unlikely that Gvardiol will be leaving the Bundesliga this transfer window.

Speaking to Phillip Hinze Leipzig's sporting director Vivell said: "No written offer was received for Josko Gvardiol .No 80 million offer either. The player has a big market in England, but nothing came officially. No sale this summer."

If Ake had left to join Chelsea this would have been a big blow to Pep Guardiola as he clearly rates the 20-year-old however City do have depth at centre-back even though Aymeric Laporte is set to miss the start of the season due to an injury.

The fact he can play left-back will also certainly entice Guardiola due to the lack of depth he has in that position but Ake can also play there if needed so a deal for Gvardiol at this moment in time would not make a lot of sense.

City are expected to do more business before the window shuts after seemingly losing out on Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

