Skip to main content

Report: RB Leipzig Technical Director Chris Vivell Confirms Josko Gvardiol Will Not Leave

Manchester City were linked with a host of centre-backs when Nathan Ake was close to leaving the club and one of those that were linked was RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, now the rumours surrounding the defender have returned but they've been dismissed by Chris Vivell.

The reports were suggesting that Manchester City had offered £80 million for the Croatian centre-back who is also capable of playing left-back.

Josko Gvardiol

Gvardiol has been at the German club for two years

Chelsea have also been linked with him after losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to the La Liga but it seems unlikely that Gvardiol will be leaving the Bundesliga this transfer window.

Speaking to Phillip Hinze Leipzig's sporting director Vivell said: "No written offer was received for Josko Gvardiol .No 80 million offer either. The player has a big market in England, but nothing came officially. No sale this summer."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If Ake had left to join Chelsea this would have been a big blow to Pep Guardiola as he clearly rates the 20-year-old however City do have depth at centre-back even though Aymeric Laporte is set to miss the start of the season due to an injury.

The fact he can play left-back will also certainly entice Guardiola due to the lack of depth he has in that position but Ake can also play there if needed so a deal for Gvardiol at this moment in time would not make a lot of sense.

City are expected to do more business before the window shuts after seemingly losing out on Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

                                     Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityChelsea

Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Deny Chelsea Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett22 minutes ago
Udogie_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Enquired About Udinese's Destiny Udogie

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Lose Out On Marc Cucurella To Chelsea Fabrizio Romano Confirms

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Borna Sosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In VFB Stuttgart Defender Borna Sosa

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Slobodan Tedic
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barnsley Want To Sign Manchester City Striker Slobodan Tedic On Loan

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
News

Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Reveals He Has A Documentary On The Way

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
News

Kalvin Phillips On The Attraction Of A Move To Manchester City

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago