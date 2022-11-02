Report: Real Madrid Are Worried That Jude Bellingham Will Join Manchester City

Jude Bellingham has been in impressive form this season confirming why he is one of the most wanted players in world football.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2020 after being signed due to bursting onto scene at only 17-years-old in England's second division.

So far in this campaign he has played 19 games in all competitions scoring nine goals whilst getting two assist which has put the rest of Europe on edge as they will all be battling it out for his signature.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid are concerned that Manchester City will sign Jude Bellingham

The biggest names in Europe have been linked with the England international as he has viewed as one of the best in the world right now at just 19-years-old so any side who sign him will have their midfield sorted for the next decade at least.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid have been the names surrounding him and according to Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy the European Champions Real Madrid are fear that they won't get their man.

They 'fear the lure of the Premier League and perceive Manchester City as their most serious competition' due to the money that is now involved in England's top division blowing every other European league out of the water.

There is no doubt that Real Madrid will be able to afford him though after splashing out on Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer so it will come down to Bellingham's preference.

