Skip to main content
Report: Real Madrid Express Interest In Manchester City Prospect

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Real Madrid Express Interest In Manchester City Prospect

A La Liga outfit has been linked with yet another Manchester City player, with a potential winter move rumoured.

With the recent news of Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo's dual nationality, Real Madrid have an opportunity to fill the squad with three more non-EU members during the winter transfer window.

The club are allowed up to five non-EU players, but only three of those five are allowed to be included in their matchday squads.

This has opened the door for Florentino Perez to increase the number of young prospects at Los Blancos, for the short term and long term. 

Julian Alvarez

According to Fichajes, Manchester City's Julian Alvarez is one of the names being watched as a potential transfer for the 14-time Champions League winners.

Alvarez and his former River Plate teammate Enzo Fernandez are two Argentinians being monitored by the Spanish giants, with Perez said to be an admirer of both. Alvarez was prolific during his time in Argentina, leading to Pep Guardiola acquiring the 22-year-old's services.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Argentine attacker arrived at Man City in the summer for just under £20million, scoring four goals in 15 appearances in all competitions since.

Alvarez is one for the future at the Etihad, with his contract running until 2027, and has so much more to prove, having only started five games so far.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Bruno Guimaraes - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Interested In Mykhaylo Mudryk - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

James Maddison Reveals What Pep Guardiola Told Him Following Manchester City's Victory - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Pep Guardiola Reveals Erling Haaland Will Miss Manchester City's Sevilla Clash - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores Spectacular Free-Kick - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Manchester City

James Maddison playing for Leicester against Manchester City
Match Coverage

James Maddison Reveals What Pep Guardiola Told Him Following Manchester City's Victory

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland after Manchester City's draw with Borussia Dortmund
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals Erling Haaland Will Miss Manchester City's Sevilla Clash

By Jake Mahon
Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Manchester City Go Top Of The Premier League Table After 1-0 Victory After Leicester City

By Elliot Thompson
Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Scores Spectacular Free-Kick

By Elliot Thompson
Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Interested In Bruno Guimaraes

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus in Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League
Match Coverage

Manchester City Give Injury Update Ahead Of Leicester City Game

By Elliot Thompson
Mudryk
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Mykhaylo Mudryk

By Elliot Thompson
Pablo Mari playing for Arsenal
News

Former Manchester City Defender Pablo Mari Stabbed In Milan Supermarket Attack

By Jake Mahon