Report: Real Madrid Express Interest In Manchester City Prospect

With the recent news of Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo's dual nationality, Real Madrid have an opportunity to fill the squad with three more non-EU members during the winter transfer window.

The club are allowed up to five non-EU players, but only three of those five are allowed to be included in their matchday squads.

This has opened the door for Florentino Perez to increase the number of young prospects at Los Blancos, for the short term and long term.

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to Fichajes, Manchester City's Julian Alvarez is one of the names being watched as a potential transfer for the 14-time Champions League winners.

Alvarez and his former River Plate teammate Enzo Fernandez are two Argentinians being monitored by the Spanish giants, with Perez said to be an admirer of both. Alvarez was prolific during his time in Argentina, leading to Pep Guardiola acquiring the 22-year-old's services.

The Argentine attacker arrived at Man City in the summer for just under £20million, scoring four goals in 15 appearances in all competitions since.

Alvarez is one for the future at the Etihad, with his contract running until 2027, and has so much more to prove, having only started five games so far.

