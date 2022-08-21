Skip to main content

Report: Real Madrid Wanted To Sign Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has got off to a great starts since joining Arsenal, with many feeling he is finally getting the respect he deserves.

Things could have been different for the former Manchester City striker. Real Madrid had an interest in signing the Brazilian striker as the possible heir to Karim Benzema's throne. Arsenal will be delighted a deal never formulated.

Carlo Ancelotti really wanted the player, but a deal couldn't be completed.

Jesus

Gabriel Jesus could have signed for Real Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel Jesus was wanted by Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid before committing his future to Arsenal this transfer window. The European Champions wanted the player, but a deal was complicated due to the fact Gabriel Jesus possessed a non-EU passport.

Gabriel Jesus has gone on to shine for Arsenal since signing, with many people finally feeling he is getting the respect he deserves. The Brazilian is now the main man, and the responsibility is something he seems to relish instead of shy away from.

Carlo Ancelotti told Real Madrid the player was the perfect fit, but the deal was impossible due to his non-EU passport. This would prove to be much to the relief of Arsenal, who had the player as a number one target.

Manchester City may end up regretting allowing Gabriel Jesus to leave if he continue to play the way he's playing at the minute, with the Brazilian in scintillating form. 

All eyes will be on Arsenal vs Manchester City on the 20th of October.

