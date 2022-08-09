Report: Real Madrid Will Extensively Scout Erling Haaland Until His Release Clause Is Active

Manchester City got their title defence off to a great start beating West Ham United at the London Stadium two goals to nil thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland on his debut in the Premier League which has alerted Real Madrid even more so than beforehand.

The Spanish giants wanted to get Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer but the Norwegian international decided to join City due to the fact his father, Alfie, played for them during his professional career.

Haaland won and scored the penalty to open the scoring against West Ham IMAGO / PA Images

However that has not stopped Real Madrid as they hope to secure him in a few years time according to defensacentral.

Real Madrid are currently more than content with having Karim Benzema as their striker but they have one eye on the future and believes that Haaland is the man to replace the French international when he decides to retire.

The European Champions are set to send scouts on many occasions to watch Haaland attempt to win every trophy possible for Manchester City.

Due to the fact that Haaland has an release clause which will become active in a few years also heightens Real Madrid's interest as at that time they would consider replacing Benzema considering his age.

The five-time Champions League winner is currently 34-years-old so a replacement will be necessary however he has just had one of his best seasons at Los Blancos hence why there was no concerns when Haaland chose City instead of Real Madrid.

