Report: Real Madrid Will Make A Move For Erling Haaland In 2024

The European Champions will make a move for Manchester City's new star man Erling Haaland in a couple of years.

Manchester City have started the season in fine form as the Premier League Champions are still unbeaten in the league and in the Champions League group stage.

One of the key reasons to that early season form has been due to new signing Erling Haaland with the Norwegian international scoring 14 goals in just 10 games showcasing how he is more than capable of adjusting to England and Pep Guardiola.

He was one of the most sought after players in the summer but City managed to acquire his services with his dad, Alfie Haaland, playing a vital role due to the fact he used to play for the club.

One of the sides who missed out were Real Madrid but Los Blancos are looking at the possibility of signing him in 2024.

Real Madrid will make an attempt to sign Haaland in the near future

According to Diario AS Haaland did not want to make the move to Real Madrid a couple of months ago but he still has a dream of putting on the famous white shirt hence why he agreed to a release clause in his contract.

The clause will be active in 2024 and it means that Madrid can speak to him about joining as long as they pay the 180 million euros.

Due to Karim Benzema being 34 the plan for the Champions League holders will be for Haaland to take over the Frenchman in a couple of years' time.

