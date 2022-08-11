Skip to main content

Report: Renan Lodi To Manchester City Is Off After Talks Have Not Progressed

Manchester City have been searching for an alternative left-back after not being able to get their main target Marc Cucurella with one of their options that they were interested in was Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi however that deal is now off.

The Premier League Champions are on the verge of signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht but only consider the 21-year-old as a development player which is why they also want another senior left-back which is why they had a strong interest in Renan Lodi.

Renan Lodi

Lodi has been at Atletico Madrid since 2019

Strengthening left-back was made a priority at the start of the transfer window however the reason they have not been able to get a deal done early is because lost out on their main target Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea hijacked the move after City did not want to pay more than £40 million for the Spanish international which has meant they have been linked with several other full-backs since.

Alex Grimaldo, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Borna Sosa and Raphael Guerreiro have been linked but then a rumour came that Lodi is the preferred choice but talks have not progressed with Atletico Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano meaning that a deal is off for the Brazilian international.

So City's hunt for a left-back goes on but Pep Guardiola will be comfortable if they cannot get the right man in as he is content with Nathan Ake or Aymeric Laporte playing in that position if necessary as well as youngster Josh Esbrand-Wilson.

