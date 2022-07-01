Skip to main content
Report: Riyad Mahrez and Manchester City In Talks Over New Three-Year Contract

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is now set to stay at the club next season. The Algerian told the club he has no intentions to leave. Manchester City and Mahrez are now in talks over a new three-year contract, after the winger confirmed he would like to finalize it.

Mahrez was nominated for African footballer of the year yesterday, and has now reportedly committed his future to Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez misses a penalty against West-Ham

Riyad Mahrez misses a penalty against West-Ham

According to Graeme Bailey, Riyad Mahrez has told Manchester City he has no plans to leave ahead of the new season, and wanted to finalize a new contract. Talks are progressing well. There is an option of an additional year within the contract.

The club hope to finalize the deal before the new season and tie down their top scorer in all competitions from last season.

Riyad Mahrez has been pivotal to Manchester City's success since joining from Leicester. The winger has scored 63 goals and provided 46 assists in 189 games for the club.

Manchester City are already losing Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling with no apparent plans to replace either, but the loss of Riyad Mahrez may have seen them enter into the market again.

Will Riyad Mahrez shine next season?

