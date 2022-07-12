Report: Rodri Signs New Manchester City Contract Keeping Him At The Club Until 2027

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has signed a new deal at the club keeping him until 2027. Manchester City announced the deal today via Twitter, much to the delight of their fans.

Rodri has been integral since signing in 2019, and Manchester City were desperate to tie one of the best holding midfielders in the world down to a new deal.

Rodri is set to sign a new deal at Manchester City IMAGO / PA Images

City announced the deal via Twitter, and it was later explained by Fabrizio Romano.

Rodri had this to say on his new contract.

"Man City offers me the best chance of winning trophies, that’s why I am so pleased to be staying here for longer”

The Spaniard has been instrumental in City's success since signing for the club. The goal he scored to make it 2-2 on the final day of the season will go down in City folklore.

Next on Manchester City's list is Riyad Mahrez, who is expected to sign a deal until 2025, and Phil Foden. Foden is expected to sign a £200,000-a week deal until 2027.

City have already done great business on incomings this season, but sometimes the best business is seen in keeping important players at the club.

Will Rodri continue to be successful for City?

