Report: Samuel Edozie And Juan Larios In Southampton To Complete Moves

Manchester City duo Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios are both in Southampton today to complete their transfers to the club.

Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios both agreed to join Southampton yesterday as per Fabrizio Romano, and both players are in Southampton to finalise their moves today.

Southampton have now signed four Manchester City players this summer, with Joe Shields overseeing a calculated raid of the club he was the former head of recruitment of.

The double deal is expected to be finalised later today.

According to Jack Gaughan, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios are both in Southampton today to finalise their moves from Manchester City.

The Juan Larios deal came out of nowhere, but Samuel Edozie had been in talks with Southampton since his proposed move to Bayer Leverkusen broke down.

Edozie had been to Germany to speak to Bayer Leverkusen, but once Southampton registered an interest the tide turned. 

Juan Larios will cost Southampton £6million, and Samuel Edozie will cost the club £10million. This means Joe Shields will have recruited £40million worth of Manchester City players to the club this summer, as Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia already signed earlier in the window.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that both players will sign for Southampton today, and they are both having a medical at the club to fully finalise the deals.

As they have with nearly every academy player they've allowed to leave permanently this summer, Manchester City have inserted a buy-back clause on both players.

Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios will both leave the club for Southampton.

