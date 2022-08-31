Skip to main content

Report: Samuel Edozie Could Join Southampton Before Deadline Closes

Manchester City winger Samuel Edozie could join Southampton before the deadline closes tomorrow night.

Things have gone quiet on the front of Samuel Edozie recently, but there are now reports suggesting the player could join Southampton before the deadline closes tomorrow night.

Weeks ago it looked certain that Edozie would join Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 22/23 season, but Southampton then made their interest known.

It is not certain the deal will happen, but it is a possibility before the window closes.

Samuel Edozie

Southampton are hopeful of signing Samuel Edozie

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Samuel Edozie could join Southampton before the summer transfer deadline closes tomorrow. The deal is getting closer to happening.

If Samuel Edozie does leave, it would be on a permanent deal. Millwall will get a percentage of the eventual transfer fee due to terms they had in the contract when he joined Manchester City.

The player was initially thought to be joining Bayer Leverkusen, but that move fell through. Southampton registered interest, and it now looks like the player will join Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia at the Saints for this season.

Samuel Edozie will have received confidence from watching the game time both players have got this season so far at Southampton, with Romeo Lavia becoming the first player born in 2004 to score in the Premier League last night against Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mail has also reported that Southampton are hopeful of the deal happening before the deadline closes tomorrow.

The price tag will be around €6million for Samuel Edozie.

               Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CitySouthampton

Adedire Mebude
Transfer Rumours

Report: Tottenham Hotspur Join Race For Manchester City's Adedire Mebude

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manuel Akanji
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manuel Akanji To Have Manchester City Medical Today

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manchester City, Rodri, Haaland, Walker, Stones, Gunodgan, Silva
Match Coverage

Team News: Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

By Jake Mahon
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Former City Man Romeo Lavia Scores Wonder Goal For Southampton

By Elliot Thompson
Bukayo Saka
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Monitoring The Situation Of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1012009984h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Reach Agreement In Principle To Sign Manuel Akanji

By Dylan Mcbennett
FIFA 23
News

Manchester City Leaked FIFA 23 Ratings

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manuel Akanji Erling Haaland
Transfer Rumours

Report: Erling Haaland Convinced Manuel Akanji To Join Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson