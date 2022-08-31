Report: Samuel Edozie Could Join Southampton Before Deadline Closes

Things have gone quiet on the front of Samuel Edozie recently, but there are now reports suggesting the player could join Southampton before the deadline closes tomorrow night.

Weeks ago it looked certain that Edozie would join Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 22/23 season, but Southampton then made their interest known.

It is not certain the deal will happen, but it is a possibility before the window closes.

Southampton are hopeful of signing Samuel Edozie IMAGO / PA Images

According to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, Samuel Edozie could join Southampton before the summer transfer deadline closes tomorrow. The deal is getting closer to happening.

If Samuel Edozie does leave, it would be on a permanent deal. Millwall will get a percentage of the eventual transfer fee due to terms they had in the contract when he joined Manchester City.

The player was initially thought to be joining Bayer Leverkusen, but that move fell through. Southampton registered interest, and it now looks like the player will join Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia at the Saints for this season.

Samuel Edozie will have received confidence from watching the game time both players have got this season so far at Southampton, with Romeo Lavia becoming the first player born in 2004 to score in the Premier League last night against Chelsea.

Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mail has also reported that Southampton are hopeful of the deal happening before the deadline closes tomorrow.

The price tag will be around €6million for Samuel Edozie.

