Report: Second Chelsea Bid For Raheem Sterling Imminent After Talks with Thomas Tuchel

There has been several reports regarding Raheem Sterling's future but it is now looking likely that all the speculation will come to an end as Chelsea prepare to submit a bit for the England international within the next 24 hours.

Chelsea have let Romelu Lukaku go back to the Serie A sending him on loan to Inter Milan and are open to letting other attacking players go with the two-time European Champions considering offers for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech with Christian Pulisic also getting linked elsewhere.

Therefore Tomas Tuchel needs some attacking reinforcements and he need some more firepower upfront with it being their Achilles heel last season hence why another bid for Raheem Sterling is coming very soon according to The Times.

The relationship between Manchester City and Chelsea is good which should make a deal go smoothly and swiftly as long as a reasonable amount of money is offered for the 27-year-old.

It is understood that Sterling has already spoken to Thomas Tuchel and is interested in a mood as he wanted to make sure he would play a key role for Chelsea next season.

The pair also discussed how exactly Sterling would fit into the line-up.

So a fresh start is imminent for the four time Premier League winner in essentially in his prime years, an interesting move for all involved.

