Report: Sergio Gomez Arrives In North-West To Complete Manchester City Deal

Manchester City are very close to announcing the signing of their first left-back of the transfer window with Sergio Gomez now in the North-West to complete his deal to the Premier League Champions according to a report.

Pep Guardiola wanted Marc Cucurella as he was his number one target but Brighton's price tag made City reconsider their options which allowed Chelsea to swoop in and hijack the deal so they had to look at other options as Guardiola wanted to strengthen the left-back position this summer due to the fact he let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave.

Sergio Gomez

Gomez has only been at Anderlecht for one season

One alternative option that the Premier League Champions found was Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht and now according to Jason Burt from The Telegraph the Spaniard is in the North-West of England ready to complete the transfer to City.

The transfer fee for the former Borussia Dortmund man will be £11 million and there could be potential add-ons with the deal.

It has been suggested that Manchester City would still look for another full-back as they viewed him as a development player but that may not be the case now as they are willing to keep hold of him but still want another full-back this window.

The possibility of him getting loaned out to Girona, who are part of the City Football Group, was reported but it looks like he will stay at The Etihad and compete either with Joao Cancelo or whoever else is signed for the left-back spot.

