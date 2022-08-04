Report: Sergio Gomez Wants To Move To Manchester City

Manchester City have been linked to several left-backs throughout the summer with Marc Cucurella being the main target however their attention has moved to Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez who wants to join the club according to a report.

The Spaniard, who was in the youth ranks at Barcelona, has only been at the Belgian side for one year after joining from Borussia Dortmund but he now wants to leave to join up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City according to Ekrem Konur.

Sergio Gomez had a successful first year in Belgium IMAGO / Belga

Manchester City are continuing on with talks with Anderlecht with their first offer deemed not good enough similar to the Cucurella deal which City have seemingly lost out on to Chelsea.

However even though Gomez wants to join the Premier League Champions they do not view him as a first-team player with the prospect of him being loaned out to Girona, who are part of the City Football Group, being an option.

Pep Guardiola still wants another left-back even if the Gomez deal does get complete however according to several reports he is calm about the situation due to the fact he trusts Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte to play in that position.

Josh Esbrand-Wilson also had a very bright pre-season so it is likely that he will get a chance in the first-team this season even if Gomez is signed with the Spaniard viewed as a first-team member for the future.

