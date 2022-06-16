Report: Southampton and Manchester City Set To Announce Bazunu Deal
After a medical yesterday Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is set to be announced as Southampton's newest recruit in the very near future.
Manchester City have agreed a fee of £12m for the 20-year-old with the fee potentially rising to £16m according to Fabrizio Romano and James Ducker.
Manchester City have put a 20% sell in fee into the contract as well as a buyback clause due to how highly they rate Bazunu.
With Southampton letting go of Fraser Forster the youngster will be competing with the experienced Alex McCarthy for the number one spot for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side.
The Republic of Ireland international only has two years on his contract and was pushing for more regular first-team football so Manchester City decided to cash in rather than negotiate a new deal with Bazunu unlikely to dislodge number one Ederson anytime soon.
Read More
He played 44 league games in League one last season keeping 16 clean sheets helping Portsmouth to a 10th place finish and earning the club's player of the season award.
He spent the season before that on loan at Rochdale playing 32 games in all competitions for the club.
With ten Ireland caps already to his name Bazunu will hope to gain a advantage over Caoimhin Kelleher for the number one spot for his country by playing regularly for The Saints.
Read More Manchester City Coverage
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest
- Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer