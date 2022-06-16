Report: Southampton and Manchester City Set To Announce Bazunu Deal

After a medical yesterday Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is set to be announced as Southampton's newest recruit in the very near future.

Manchester City have agreed a fee of £12m for the 20-year-old with the fee potentially rising to £16m according to Fabrizio Romano and James Ducker.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester City have put a 20% sell in fee into the contract as well as a buyback clause due to how highly they rate Bazunu.

With Southampton letting go of Fraser Forster the youngster will be competing with the experienced Alex McCarthy for the number one spot for Ralph Hassenhuttl's side.

The Republic of Ireland international only has two years on his contract and was pushing for more regular first-team football so Manchester City decided to cash in rather than negotiate a new deal with Bazunu unlikely to dislodge number one Ederson anytime soon.

He played 44 league games in League one last season keeping 16 clean sheets helping Portsmouth to a 10th place finish and earning the club's player of the season award.

He spent the season before that on loan at Rochdale playing 32 games in all competitions for the club.

With ten Ireland caps already to his name Bazunu will hope to gain a advantage over Caoimhin Kelleher for the number one spot for his country by playing regularly for The Saints.

