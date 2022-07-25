Skip to main content

Report: Southampton Are Not In The Race For Samuel Edozie

Southampton have had a very efficient summer signing many players of a younger age attempting to galvanise their current squad ahead of the new season and they were linked with another youthful prodigy in Samuel Edozie.

Edozie has been at Manchester City for three years joining the academy in 2019 from Millwall for a reported seven-figure fee which emphasises how much potential the left winger has.

Samuel Edozie for Manchester City

Samuel Edozie celebrating for the youth side

He has only made one senior appearance under Pep Guardiola which was last seasons Community Shield against Leicester City but since the 19-year-old has not been able to force his way into anymore squads.

So due to this it has been looking likely that he will take a path which is starting to become a common one for young English players and that is leaving to go to the Bundesliga to get more game time.

Bayer Leverkusen have been wanting him all summer and have agreed a deal with City for his services but according to Fabrizio Romano Southampton have attempted to hijack the deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However that rumour has been debunked by Benjy Nurick who has stated that The Saints are not attempting to do such thing and at this current moment they have no interest in the winger.

Ralph Hassenhuttl has already made two signings from the Premier League Champions this summer acquiring goal keeper Gavin Bazunu and midfielder Romeo Lavia.

They have also had a bit rejected for promising striker Liam Delap as they continue their raid of Manchester City.

                                     Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CitySouthampton

David Weir
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton's Technical Director Speaks On Recruitment Process Amid Marc Cucurella Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett11 minutes ago
McAtee_3
Transfer Rumours

Report: Four La Liga Clubs Want Manchester City Youngster James McAtee

By Jake Mahon36 minutes ago
Glen Johnson Stefan Savic
News

Glen Johnson Thinks Manchester City Will Do The Premier League and Champions League Double Due To Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
imago1011918902h
News

Report: Javi Miguel Compares Xavi To Pep Guardiola And Jurgen Klopp

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Carragher
News

Jamie Carragher Claims Erling Haaland Won't Be 'Game-Changer' In Premier League Title Race

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Offer Improved Bid For Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Yan Couto
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Yan Couto Signs For Girona On One-Year Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne
News

Kevin De Bruyne Shares Thoughts On Manchester City's Erling Haaland Signing

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago