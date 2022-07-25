Report: Southampton Are Not In The Race For Samuel Edozie

Southampton have had a very efficient summer signing many players of a younger age attempting to galvanise their current squad ahead of the new season and they were linked with another youthful prodigy in Samuel Edozie.

Edozie has been at Manchester City for three years joining the academy in 2019 from Millwall for a reported seven-figure fee which emphasises how much potential the left winger has.

Samuel Edozie celebrating for the youth side IMAGO/PRO SPORTS IMAGES

He has only made one senior appearance under Pep Guardiola which was last seasons Community Shield against Leicester City but since the 19-year-old has not been able to force his way into anymore squads.

So due to this it has been looking likely that he will take a path which is starting to become a common one for young English players and that is leaving to go to the Bundesliga to get more game time.

Bayer Leverkusen have been wanting him all summer and have agreed a deal with City for his services but according to Fabrizio Romano Southampton have attempted to hijack the deal.

However that rumour has been debunked by Benjy Nurick who has stated that The Saints are not attempting to do such thing and at this current moment they have no interest in the winger.

Ralph Hassenhuttl has already made two signings from the Premier League Champions this summer acquiring goal keeper Gavin Bazunu and midfielder Romeo Lavia.

They have also had a bit rejected for promising striker Liam Delap as they continue their raid of Manchester City.

