Report: Southampton Are Now Ready To Step Up Their Pursuit Of Manchester City Striker Liam Delap

Southampton have already signed a couple of Manchester City players this season, with Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu two high profile moves. Both players went for a similar transfer fee, and both players had buy-back clauses inserted into their contracts.

Liam Delap may be about to follow his former team-mates to St.Mary's.

The young striker is eager for some first-team football ahead of the new season, and Southampton are keen on adding another youngster to their already stacked young squad. They are building one of the youngest squads in Europe.

Liam Delap for Manchester City IMAGO / Paul Marriott

According to TalkSport, Southampton are ready to step up their pursuit for Manchester City striker Liam Delap. The striker, who has just returned from England's under-19 Euro winning campaign, is the subject of mass interest from various Premier League clubs.

Southampton are eager to add to their list of Manchester City academy graduates signing for the club this season. Romeo Lavia (18) and Gavin Bazunu (20) have already signed for Southampton on permanent deals.

It is thought any deal for Liam Delap will be a loan deal, although a permanent move with a buy-back clause has not been ruled out.

Would Liam Delap be a good signing for Southampton?

Read More Manchester City Coverage