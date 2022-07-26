Skip to main content

Report: Southampton Battle Bayer Leverkusen For Manchester City's Samuel Edozie

Southampton are battling Bayer Leverkusen for the signing of Manchester City's Samuel Edozie. Edozie was set to join Bayer Leverkusen for a £5million fee, but as Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday, Southampton are looking to hijack the deal on late notice.

Edozie has been to speak to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, but Southampton are now looking to convince the player to stay in England next season.

Samuel Edozie

Southampton are trying to sign Samuel Edozie.

The Mail Online have confirmed Fabrizio Romano's report from yesterday, Southampton are trying to hijack Bayer Leverkusen's move for Manchester City's Samuel Edozie. 

The deal looked all but done for Leverkusen days ago, but Southampton have now swooped in and attempted to get the player to sign for them ahead of next season.

Bayer Leverkusen had a £5million fee agreed, and Edozie had been training with the City under-23's in Croatia while his future was being sorted out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Southampton are now attempting to change the players mind and hijack the deal. The player would be the third City player to sign for the Saints this summer after Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu.

Joe Shields, who was former head of recruitment at Manchester City, became the head of recruitment at Southampton this summer. The amount of Manchester City players being looked at by Southampton can't be a coincidence.

The Saints had a £16million bid for Liam Delap turned down last week, and are expected to try again in the coming days. Delap is a top target for Southampton this summer.

It is currently unknown which club Edozie will pick, but Southampton are willing to fight until the end to secure the players signing.

                                       Read More Manchester City Coverage

SouthamptonManchester City

Pau Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Join Race For Manchester City Target Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett17 minutes ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer Rumours

Report: Frenkie De Jong Won't Reduce Barcelona Salary Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett39 minutes ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Not Willing To Negotiate On £50million Marc Cucurella Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Samuel Edozie for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Are Not In The Race For Samuel Edozie

By Elliot Thompson14 hours ago
David Weir
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton's Technical Director Speaks On Recruitment Process Amid Marc Cucurella Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
McAtee_3
Transfer Rumours

Report: Four La Liga Clubs Want Manchester City Youngster James McAtee

By Jake Mahon14 hours ago
Glen Johnson Stefan Savic
News

Glen Johnson Thinks Manchester City Will Do The Premier League and Champions League Double Due To Erling Haaland

By Elliot Thompson15 hours ago
imago1011918902h
News

Report: Javi Miguel Compares Xavi To Pep Guardiola And Jurgen Klopp

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago