Report: Southampton Close In On Manchester City Midfielder Romeo Lavia On Permenant Deal

Southampton are close to signing Manchester City academy player Romeo Lavia on a permanent deal. The defensive midfielder has been linked with a move away, despite being highly rated at Manchester City.

Lavia had previously been linked with a move to Leeds United in the Kalvin Phillips deal, but is now close to joining the Saints. 

Romeo Lavia for Manchester City 

Romeo Lavia for Manchester City 

According to Sam Lee and Dan Sheldon of the Athletic, Southampton are closing in on Romeo Lavia on a permanent deal. Lavia is a highly rated at Manchester City, but some at the club felt he isn't quite ready to be Rodri's under study yet. 

The signing of Kalvin Phillips meant Lavia would struggle for game time in the coming years, and Southampton look set to grant the midfielder his wish. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City have inserted a buy-back clause in the contract of Romeo Lavia. 

Lavia played this season for Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, and also made an appearance in the FA Cup. 

Gavin Bazunu made the switch to St. Mary's already this window, and Romeo Lavia will follow him in that direction as Ralph Hassenhutl looks to bolster his Southampton side. 

Will Romeo Lavia be a success for Southampton?

