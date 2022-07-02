Skip to main content

Report: Southampton Have Contacted Manchester City Over Right-Back Issa Kabore

Southampton have contacted Manchester City over right-back Issa Kabore in the last few days. Southampton are interested in adding another Manchester City player to their ranks after the signing of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Kabore has been linked with a move away from Manchester City on a permanent deal, with Nottingham Forest previously being favorites to sign the full-back.

Issa Kabore in action for Burkina Faso

According to Will Unwin of the Guardian, Southampton have been in contact with Manchester City over the signing of Issa Kabore in recent days. Southampton are keen on Kabore, but talks at the moment are preliminary.

Nottingham Forest are also in talks with City over Kabore, as the newly promoted side look to bolster their side in a bid to stay up next season. Forest are close to signing Kabore's former team mate, Troyes full-back Giulian Biancone subject to a medical. 

They also want either Issa Kabore or Neco Williams for the right-back position.

Kabore won young player of the tournament at the recent AFCON, he was a standout performer for his nation Burkina Faso. He has never made an appearance for Manchester City, and likely now never will if he is set to leave the club.

Will Issa Kabore leave Manchester City?

