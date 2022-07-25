Skip to main content

Report: Southampton Have Joined The Race For Manchester City's Samuel Edozie

Southampton are now attempting to hijack Samuel Edozie's transfer to Bayer Leverkusen by entering the race to sign the player. Bayer Leverkusen had been favourites to sign the player, but Southampton have now entered the race and are expected to try until the end for the player.

It will cost around €6million for Southampton to sign Edozie, who is currently training with the under-23's as City sort out his future.

Samuel Edozie for Manchester City

According to Fabrizio Romano, Southampton are now attempting to hijack Samuel Edozie's transfer to Bayer Leverkusen from Manchester City. Leverkusen had agreed a fee for Edozie, but Southampton are now attempting to hijack the transfer and convince the player to sign for them.

Southampton have already signed Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia from City this summer, and the two clubs have a good relationship.

The attempt may be too late, but Southampton are willing to try until the end to try and sign the player. Edozie had been to Germany to speak to Bayer Leverkusen, before returning to Croatia to be with the under-23's while City and the German club negotiated a deal.

The fee agreed by Leverkusen and City is reportedly around €6million, but Southampton are now trying to convince the player to stay in England and join the Saints.

It was reported by Kicker this morning that other clubs were interested in Edozie, and it looks like Southampton were one of those clubs.

It remains to be seen whether the Saints will be able to convince Edozie to sign, as the player may already have his heart set on a move to Germany.

