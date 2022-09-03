Report: Southampton Immediately Rejected Chelsea's Romeo Lavia Bid

Manchester City really rated Romeo Lavia internally at the club, with many feeling he had all the credentials to go right to the top. Even his biggest fans at the club couldn't have foreseen Chelsea bidding £50million for him a month after signing for Southampton.

Southampton rejected the cheeky bid for Thomas Tuchel's men, who must have bid for just about everyone on deadline day.

Lavia will stay at the Saints, but it certainly won't be the last bid they receive for the player.

Romeo Lavia was never going to be allowed leave by Southampton. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Southampton immediately rejected the £50million bid Chelsea launched for 18-year old Romeo Lavia on deadline day. The player is deemed untouchable by Southampton.

Chelsea signed Denis Zakaria on deadline day, after bidding for just about everyone that could play in midfield. They knew they needed reinforcements due to the injury troubles in midfield.

Romeo Lavia was never going to leave Southampton so soon after joining, and Chelsea would never have been sold the player had he still been at Manchester City.

It won't be the last bit of interest Romeo Lavia receives while he's playing for Southampton, and it will be interesting to see just how long the Saints keep hold of the player.

His stock has already risen in just two games, and that will continue to happen as he goes through the Premier League season. His talent is undeniable, which is why Manchester City have the buy-back option on his contract.

