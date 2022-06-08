Skip to main content

Report: Southampton Make Opening Offer For Gavin Buzunu

It was reported that Southampton were pushing hard for Gavin Buzunu to make him their number one goalkeeper for the new campaign after they let Fraser Forster leave for free and now they have made their move.

The Saints have made the 20-year-old a priority this summer and have challenged Manchester City's resolve.

Bazunu

According to The Daily Mail Southampton's opening offer is worth up to £10m.

The Daily Mail has reported that "while the south coast club have made their first move, they remain mindful that the ball is in Manchester City's court."

It looks set to be a deal that may be dragged out across the window with Man City reluctant to let such a promising talent leave permanently however it would be very doubtful that he will dislodge Ederson anytime soon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bazunu Ireland

Bazunu on World Cup qualifying duty

A loan looks like the best option but that won't be the case for Southampton who will want to solve their goalkeeper position for several years and not just the one season.

Applying a buyback clause on Bazunu may be the smartest thing to do but that would also depend on Southampton's willingness for such a deal.

Bazunu has been on loan in League one for the past two seasons so it will be a step up for the youngster but he has proved he is up to the task on the international stage already.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Phillips 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Make Move For Kalvin Phillips

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Nathan Ake will 'Never Give Up' amid Exit Talks

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Have Set Their Price For Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson2 hours ago
Kompany
Transfer Rumours

Report: Vincent Kompany to Aim for Manchester City Player if appointed at Burnley

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Bazunu cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Pushing Hard For Gavin Bazunu

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Leila Ouahabi
News

Leila Ouahabi Signs For Manchester City Women From Barcelona Femeni

By Elliot Thompson4 hours ago
Palmer x Pep Cover
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City to Consider Talent at Home before Bukayo Saka

By Alex Caddick5 hours ago
Jesus vs Leeds Away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Gabriel Jesus Potential Transfer Fee Already Discussed with Manchester City

By Matt Skinner18 hours ago