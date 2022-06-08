Report: Southampton Make Opening Offer For Gavin Buzunu

It was reported that Southampton were pushing hard for Gavin Buzunu to make him their number one goalkeeper for the new campaign after they let Fraser Forster leave for free and now they have made their move.

The Saints have made the 20-year-old a priority this summer and have challenged Manchester City's resolve.

According to The Daily Mail Southampton's opening offer is worth up to £10m.

The Daily Mail has reported that "while the south coast club have made their first move, they remain mindful that the ball is in Manchester City's court."

It looks set to be a deal that may be dragged out across the window with Man City reluctant to let such a promising talent leave permanently however it would be very doubtful that he will dislodge Ederson anytime soon.

A loan looks like the best option but that won't be the case for Southampton who will want to solve their goalkeeper position for several years and not just the one season.

Applying a buyback clause on Bazunu may be the smartest thing to do but that would also depend on Southampton's willingness for such a deal.

Bazunu has been on loan in League one for the past two seasons so it will be a step up for the youngster but he has proved he is up to the task on the international stage already.

