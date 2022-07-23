Report: Southampton Preparing New £23million Bid For Manchester City's Liam Delap

Southampton are reportedly preparing a new £23million pound bid for Manchester City striker Liam Delap, after they had a £16million pound bid rejected earlier today. Manchester City are currently not willing to allow Delap to leave on a permanent deal, but the player is Southampton's number one target according to Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton are now set to come back in with a second bid for Delap, £6million higher than their initial bid.

Liam Delap is wanted by Southampton.

According to Ekrem Konur, Southampton are preparing a new bid for Manchester City striker Liam Delap worth £23million. Manchester City have been clear from the beginning on Liam Delap, he will only be allowed to leave the club on loan.

Southampton however are not giving up, and hope to sign the player as he is a number one target for the club. The Saints have already signed Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia from City this summer.

City would be happier to see Delap go on loan, with Burnley interested in taking the player. Vincent Kompnay wants to keep up the trend of loaning players off his old club to strengthen his Burnley team.

Manchester City have no thoughts for a permanent sale from Delap, and would be unlikely to even insert an option to buy into any loan contract regarding the player.

Delap wants first-team experience, but City are not allowing that to be on a permanent basis at another club. He is highly rated within the City group.

At the moment Delap's most likely destination will be Burnley, unless Southampton accept defeat and take the player on loan instead of on a permanent basis.

Read More Manchester City Coverage