Skip to main content

Report: Southampton Preparing New £23million Bid For Manchester City's Liam Delap

Southampton are reportedly preparing a new £23million pound bid for Manchester City striker Liam Delap, after they had a £16million pound bid rejected earlier today.  Manchester City are currently not willing to allow Delap to leave on a permanent deal, but the player is Southampton's number one target according to Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton are now set to come back in with a second bid for Delap, £6million higher than their initial bid.

Liam Delap celebrates a goal against AFC Bournemouth

Liam Delap is wanted by Southampton.

According to Ekrem Konur, Southampton are preparing a new bid for Manchester City striker Liam Delap worth £23million. Manchester City have been clear from the beginning on Liam Delap, he will only be allowed to leave the club on loan.

Southampton however are not giving up, and hope to sign the player as he is a number one target for the club. The Saints have already signed Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia from City this summer.

City would be happier to see Delap go on loan, with Burnley interested in taking the player. Vincent Kompnay wants to keep up the trend of loaning players off his old club to strengthen his Burnley team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City have no thoughts for a permanent sale from Delap, and would be unlikely to even insert an option to buy into any loan contract regarding the player.

Delap wants first-team experience, but City are not allowing that to be on a permanent basis at another club. He is highly rated within the City group.

At the moment Delap's most likely destination will be Burnley, unless Southampton accept defeat and take the player on loan instead of on a permanent basis.

                               Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CitySouthampton

Cole Palmer Cover
News

Two Manchester City Youngsters Included In The Last 80 Of 'Golden Boy' Award Nominees

By Jake Mahon22 minutes ago
Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City vs Bayern: Where To Watch and Team News

By Dylan Mcbennett57 minutes ago
Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Set For Manchester City Debut Against Bayern Munich

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Erling Haaland
News

'Something Else'- New Signing Erling Haaland Reveals Early Manchester City Impressions

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Says Marc Cucurella Only Wants Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton View Manchester City Bid For Marc Cucurella As 'Laughable'

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago
imago1009572102h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Reject 16million Bid From Southampton For Liam Delap

By Dylan Mcbennett7 hours ago
Nagelsmann
Transfer Rumours

Julian Nagelsmann Compliments Manchester City Ahead Of Friendly Match

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago